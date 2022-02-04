BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's jobs and yield-spread-led rise may test BOJ's policy

Feb 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied toward this week's highs on Friday as far-stronger-than-forecast U.S. employment and wage data sent Treasury yields sharply higher, but retesting January's peaks could be trickier as the BOJ's yield curve control policy is also being questioned.

Ten-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads were up over 6bp in reaction to the unexpectedly febrile U.S. jobs data, supporting USD/JPY's rebound away from cloud and 10-day moving average supports since Wednesday.

But there continues to be speculation about the BOJ being drawn toward widening its JGB yield curve control bands, as the targeted 10-year yield Friday climbed to its highest since Japan's central bank announced its negative policy rates on Jan. 29, 2016.

Ten-year JGB yields are nearing the BOJ's expanded 25bp cap with Friday's 21.9bp high. An expansion of the band is a medium to longer-term possibility, but BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that policy must remain ultra-loose because core consumer inflation is at just 0.5%, versus mid-single-digit percent rates in Europe and the US .

Thus, unless forthcoming U.S. data roundly refute Friday's jobs data, the Fed will remain on track to hike rates at least five times this year and USD/JPY's January peaks at 115.68/6.355 on EBS will remain in play.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

