BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's irresistible force meets immovable objects

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 11, 2023 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar may have racked up its eighth consecutive weekly gain last week - its longest winning run since 2014 - but it is having an unhappy Monday after some heavy hitting from Japan and China.

The heavy hitting comprised Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's weekend signal of possible interest rate hikes from the BoJ, and Monday's record strongest yuan fixing bias from the People's Bank of China.

The Ueda/PBOC news combo is a setback for dollar bulls who hope the only way is still up for the greenback (81% of forex analysts recently polled by Reuters said the risk to their year-end USD outlook was to the upside).

The dollar fell to its lowest level against the yen since Sept. 1 on Monday, courtesy of Ueda, with 145.91 marking the EBS low for USD/JPY. It also fell against the yuan on the PBOC's signal of increased discomfort with recent CNY weakness via its fixing (7.3510 was the USD/CNY 16-year high Friday).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

