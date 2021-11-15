BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's inflation-driven uptrend vs yen faces key yield, data tests

Nov 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rebounded from earlier lows on Monday with Treasury yields after Empire State data increased inflation concerns , but Tuesday's U.S. retail sales and major 5-year Treasury yield resistance at 1.30% could determine whether it resumes its recovery toward late 2016's 118.66 peak.

USD/JPY remained below Friday's post-CPI induced rally high at 114.30, which held below October's 114.695 pandemic recovery peak by November 2017's 114.74 EBS peak. A clear breakout past 114.74 and options barriers at 115 would open a path toward December 2016's key peak at 118.66. The 161.8% Fibo target off 2021's April-July base at 118.55 reinforces the 118.66 target.

Though Empire data favored higher yields and the pricing in of at least two Fed rate hikes in H2 2022, versus none from the BOJ , Tuesday's retail sales report is a far more important economic benchmark, given sales are the primary component of GDP.

The high +1.1% forecast for retail sales and +0.9% control make a dollar bullish beat a taller order. But if 5-year Treasury yields can clear major resistance at 1.30% it could fuel a USD/JPY run at nearly 5-year highs, while a miss just more consolidation.

