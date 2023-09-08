BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's impressive rally could be tested next week

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index is set to complete its eighth consecutive week of gains and the market is looking for the rally to extend, but the bull run from July's 99.55 low could be tested next week.

The dollar's fundamental backdrop is supportive as economic data improves and weakens speculation surrounding the end of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle.

However, the technical picture suggests chart headwinds might slow the dollar's advance next week. While 14-week momentum is positive, it is only marginally above the zero line. The weekly relative strength indicator is closing in on the 70.00 level but leaves room for the dollar to at least consolidate its gains.

The weekly Ichimoku cloud, 105.57-106.23, is thin enough to offer only token resistance but the cloud thickens next week and could resist further dollar advances.

Just ahead of the weekly cloud top is the 105.88 failure high from March. This level could attract profit taking, further stalling the dollar rally.

There are strong reasons supporting further dollar gains, but the trend could benefit from a week of consolidation or even a reasonable pullback.

Dollar index weekly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/462GzvP

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; Editing by Alison Williams)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.