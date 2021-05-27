BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's hurdles versus yen now props, but 110's asking a lot

May 27 (Reuters) - USD/JPY broke out Thursday above key resistance in the low 109.00s, aided by below-forecast U.S. jobless claims that lifted Treasury-JGB yield spreads, but prices hit intraday range top targets by 109.56, with massive 110 expiries Friday likely to limit pre-month-end gains.

The jobless claims and higher core durable goods orders drove Treasury yields, stocks and the dollar higher. USD/JPY is more sensitive to Treasury yield changes because BOJ policy limits movement in JGB yields.

Treasury yields firmed for a second day as increasing numbers of Fed policymakers indicated tapering discussions had made it to the agenda, with Fed vice chair for supervision, Randal Quarles, the latest .

In contrast, the BOJ was asked on Wednesday to increase asset purchase by a Japan ruling party executive .

The current 109.545 EBS high is by the upper 10-day Bolli and average true range projected session high. The breakout above assorted moving averages and the daily cloud top near the 109.04 low left prices overbought intraday, suggesting at least a pause before attempting May's 109.785 peak and the massive $1.365bln 110 expiries on Friday.

