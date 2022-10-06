BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's haven status supports as gilts glut hurts riskier FX

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index extended its rebound from this week's slide to where it was before the Fed's Sept. 21 rate hike and collapsing gilts spawned global risk-off flows, with the focus back on risk aversion and Europe's daunting economic and financial outlook into winter and beyond.

The index recovered from Tuesday and Wednesday's lows of 110.05/08 lows after EUR/USD and GBP/USD's recoveries faltered by parity and 1.1500. Thursday's gains have been curbed by the 13-day moving average at 111.98 and EUR/USD's 0.98185 EBS low so far holding the 38.2% Fibo of 0.9528-0.9995 Sept. 26-Oct. 4 BoE-led rebound.

Thursday's U.S. jobs data were weaker than expected , but have no bearing on Friday's September payrolls report and haven't dimmed Fed rate hike pricing.

Additional Fed rate rise pricing has rebounded from the Sept. 28 4.38% closing low and is getting closer to the Sept. 23 4.6% closing high. A fourth 75bp rate hike is largely priced in for November, a 50bp hike in December and one last 25bp in February.

ECB, BoE and BoJ policy rate peaks are priced at 2.9%, 5.8% and 0.09%.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3RC9gbj

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VaFehO

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.