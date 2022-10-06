US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's haven status supports as gilts glut hurts riskier FX

The dollar index extended its rebound from this week's slide to where it was before the Fed's Sept. 21 rate hike and collapsing gilts spawned global risk-off flows, with the focus back on risk aversion and Europe's daunting economic and financial outlook into winter and beyond.

The index recovered from Tuesday and Wednesday's lows of 110.05/08 lows after EUR/USD and GBP/USD's recoveries faltered by parity and 1.1500. Thursday's gains have been curbed by the 13-day moving average at 111.98 and EUR/USD's 0.98185 EBS low so far holding the 38.2% Fibo of 0.9528-0.9995 Sept. 26-Oct. 4 BoE-led rebound.

Thursday's U.S. jobs data were weaker than expected , but have no bearing on Friday's September payrolls report and haven't dimmed Fed rate hike pricing.

Additional Fed rate rise pricing has rebounded from the Sept. 28 4.38% closing low and is getting closer to the Sept. 23 4.6% closing high. A fourth 75bp rate hike is largely priced in for November, a 50bp hike in December and one last 25bp in February.

ECB, BoE and BoJ policy rate peaks are priced at 2.9%, 5.8% and 0.09%.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

Most Popular