BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's Fed reset recovery vs yen eyes CPI to confirm its end

Jan 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's 140.27-5.98 reversal of the dovish December Fed-induced slide should allow the broader downtrend to resume -- with the help of falling Treasury-JGB yield spreads -- if Thursday's U.S. CPI report reinforces the roughly 150bp of Fed-BoJ rate convergence currently priced in by futures.

Friday's 145.98 post-payrolls peak erased all the losses from the Dec. 13 Fed day's 146 high to December's 140.27 bottom. It also nearly halved the drop from 2023's 151.92 high by 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 before closing below 144.95, the Dec. 19 BoJ meeting day high and weekly on-close pivot point.

Though Friday's non-farm payrolls exceeded expectations, downward revisions were bigger than the beat, household survey data was dreary and the ISM non-manufacturing report showed a harrowing dive in its employment index to its lowest since the depths of the 2020 pandemic.

Lower Treasury yields and futures still favoring a March Fed cut and 138bp of easing by year-end, down from the 150bp of cuts that prevailed in late December, remain bearish.

If U.S. CPI on Thursday isn't hot enough to force a close above resistance by 145, Friday's 143.805 low by the 38.2% retracement of the 140.27-5.89 rebound may give way to the 50% and 61.8% at 143.125/2.45.

