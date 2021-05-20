US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's Fed minutes rebound a bust, February lows eyed amid risk on

The dollar index's Wednesday rebound on the back of Fed minutes tapering talk, fizzled at 50% of the recent 5-day down leg. Now, Thursday, the index is down around 0.4% with retreating Treasury yields, rebounding stocks and more U.S. data showing the pandemic recovery is being restricted by supply-demand imbalances.

The dollar is slipping toward Wednesday's 89.686 low, by February's 89.677 nadir, due to Treasuries giving back their post-minutes’ rise, as stocks recover on the view that the Fed remains in no rush to taper, let alone raise rates.

The only things the dollar has going for it are February's low, with the analogous EUR/USD high, that some dollar shorts look to book profits, and bullish setups on daily RSIs. However, a break of February's low would target January's 89.206 trough.

Today's mixed claims data featured a substantial increase in continuing claims despite many states having ended supplemental support, the extremely high level of job openings this spring, and initial claims still in a steady decline.

Philly Fed data for May highlighted inflation being driven by tight supplies versus robust demand, with unfilled orders having jumped by 13.2 to 40.4, well above April's prior record high of 27.2.

