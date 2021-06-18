BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's Fed-led short squeeze nears next hurdles, risk-off response

June 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index's now overbought rise since Wednesday's hawkish Fed meeting, contrasted by the ECB and BOJ in no hurry remove pandemic accommodation or exit negative policy rates, is nearing resistance that might bring a correction and, potentially, a buying opportunity.

The final 76.4% Fibo of the March-May slide at and next week's weekly cloud base are at 92.517/63, by which point the vast majority of specs who increased dollar shorts in April and May will either have been squeezed out or be nursing losses.

With the bulk of the short-covering fuel already consumed, the now nicely overbought index could come in for a short-term correction. And if the risk-off response to expected Fed tightening persists, Treasury yields and tightening views might soften temporarily, too, allowing a dollar pullback.

But 2-year Treasury yields have surged to one year highs, pricing in the first Fed hikes. And monthly dollar charts show scope to retrace half of the 102.99-89.206 pandemic range at 96.098, where the monthly kijun and cloud top reside.

Thus, a near-term correction could end up being viewed as a buying opportunity, particularly if the just-cleared 200-day moving average and daily cloud top near 91.50 are tested.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vxBN6Y

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gHgrP1

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iRVBiA

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

