BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's febrile Fed and Ukraine crisis-led uptrend vs yen holds key support

March 29 (Reuters) - USD/JPY retreated on Tuesday toward March's steep uptrend line and daily tenkan supports at 121.77/74, working off its most overbought conditions since 2001, but a close below the tenkan is needed to signal a broader correction.

Fueled by long profit-taking and weighed down by a pullback in Treasury yields and oil, USD/JPY was pulling back from Monday's 125.105 peak.

Divergence between soaring Treasury yields pricing in rapid Fed rate hikes and 10-year JGB yields cloistered below 25 bps by active BOJ QE has powered the 9.3% USD/JPY surge since the invasion of Ukraine began and still does.

But this week's 125.105 EBS peak left little headroom before 2015's 125.86 high. That worsened the risk versus reward for new spec longs unless 2015's highs are cleared before a correction.

USD/JPY fell to 121.975 on EBS earlier as Treasury yields and oil dipped on Ukraine resolution hopes , but all came off Tuesday's lows, leaving USD/JPY's uptrend intact.

U.S. and Japanese officials reaffirmed that excess FX volatility was undesirable -- a reminder that a continued surge in USD/JPY could trigger intervention.

Without BOJ tightening, intervention won't work unless Treasury-JGB yields fall on their own accord. Tuesday's JOLTS and Fed speakers argue otherwise ahead of Friday's employment and ISM reports.

