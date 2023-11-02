BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's fate could be tied to Friday's U.S. jobs data

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Those that are bullish the U.S. dollar need it to cross and remain above a key Fibonacci level, which is feasible if there is robust U.S. jobs data due on Friday.

The dollar fell broadly on Thursday as investors grew more convinced of a likely peak in U.S. interest rates after the Federal Reserve left them on hold. Focus is on U.S. non-farm payrolls for October with a market expectation of a 180,000 jobs increase, an upside beat that could well lead to strong dollar demand.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, a few weeks ago failed to register an October close above the 107.165 Fibonacci level, a 50% retrace of the 114.78 to 99.549 (2022 to 2023) drop.

While that failure has hurt the medium-term technical outlook, 14-week momentum has issued positive reading since August reinforcing the underlying bullish bias. Dollar bulls need to force a weekly close above the 107.165 Fibo in order to trigger bigger greenback gains.

