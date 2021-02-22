BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's faltering short is great news for bears

Feb 22 (Reuters) - FX traders continue to exit the biggest speculative dollar short position since 2011, meaning those that are bearish have greater room to reassert themselves.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending Feb. 16, the value of the net short USD position fell to $29.1 billion from $34.5 billion the week ending Jan. 19, which was the largest short position since May 2011.

For the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, 14-month momentum readings have been consistently negative since June 2020. It looks set to register another negative reading at the end of February, further reinforcing the underlying bearish market structure.

Risk is growing for a steeper USD index drop in coming weeks towards the 2021 89.206 low posted in January, a break and weekly close below which would unmask the 2018 88.251 base.

Dollar positioning is derived from net contracts of IMM speculators in the euro, yen, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

