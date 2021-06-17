BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's explosion higher after Fed likely not over

June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is likely to remain in demand in coming sessions in response to a shift by the Federal Reserve, an increasingly bullish technical chart and outstanding vulnerable shorts.

The dollar jumped on Wednesday after the Fed brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference to the crisis weighing on the economy .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, registered the biggest one-day gain since March 2020 to close above the 91.025 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of its 93.439 to 89.533 (March to May) drop. The scope is for further gains to the 91.947 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the same 93.439 to 89.533 drop.

While some buy stops associated with the growing speculative shorts have been triggered due to the dollar's big rise since the week ending June 8 , continued dollar gains are putting a squeeze on outstanding shorts. Related

