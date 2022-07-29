BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's drop diverted by U.S. data, Fed rethink, but July data may weigh

July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar index made a swift recovery from its lowest level since July 5 after decent U.S. data and Fed comments priced back in some Fed hikes that had been priced out after Wednesday's Fed meeting. However, next week, a slew of potentially mediocre July U.S. data will be key for Fed hike expectations and the dollar.

Next week's July PMIs are seen marginally softer, while Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast at 255k, their lowest since Dec. 2020, versus 372k last; not fuel for faster Fed hikes or dollar gains.

The index dove to 105.53 Friday before rebounding to decent gains and a 106.67 high thus far by the 10-day moving average at 106.71, led by recovering short-term Treasury yields.

Yields extended an earlier rebound after the U.S. ECI and personal income and spending data bolstered the Fed's view that their top priority is fighting inflation using higher rates. That view was reinforced by Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic on Friday .

That said, Fed hike pricing over the next twelve months has only rebounded 5bps, after earlier being up 10bps, and 2-year Treasury-bund yield spreads are still down 4bps today, though remain much closer to July's highs than lows.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3BnP9cF

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.