BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's downside risk versus the yen persists

The U.S. dollar could be set to fall further against the Japanese yen due to fundamental and technical factors.

At a time of market uncertainty, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen. European stocks slumped on Friday, tracking a selloff in global equity markets sparked by jitters over the pace of monetary policy tightening by central banks and weak economic data.

USD/JPY's bull trap earlier this week above the key 114.92 Fibonacci level - a 50% retrace of the 116.35 to 113.48 January EBS drop - keeping the overall bias on the downside. There is a good chance of an eventual break under the daily cloud, which currently spans 113.38-87, and the 113.44 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 112.54 to 116.35 (November to January) rise.

If USD/JPY drops, it is not a given that the cross will be dragged down with it. The 30/60-day log correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are both under +0.5, indicating that the two currency pairs record daily closes in the same direction less than 50% of the time.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

