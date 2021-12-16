BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's downside risk heightened after Fed shift

US Markets

Dollar's downside risk heightened after Fed shift

FX traders should be aware that the dollar's price action after the Federal Reserve's policy shift means its downside risk is heightened.

The dollar closed lower on Wednesday at the end of a volatile session after the Fed's decision to end its bond buying programme by March and signal three 25 basis-point rate hikes in 2022.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, failed to take out the 2021 96.938 peak posted in November. Dollar bulls could once again try to force the greenback to a 2021 high later on Thursday as the Bank of England and European Central Bank meet.

The euro and sterling edged higher on Thursday ahead of the outcome of those two policy meetings. .

The rise in these currencies is putting downward pressure on the USD index, which has potential to hurt the greenback well into 2022. .

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

