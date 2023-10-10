BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's downside limited while traders await more info

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's downside is limited by technical support as FX traders await further information on the trajectory of Federal Reserve policy rates.

Speculative U.S. dollar longs have increased for a second week in a row as traders look set to take advantage of much bigger gains. The value of net long positions held by speculators more than doubled last week.

The dollar remained steady against major peers on Tuesday, after a pause in its rally following a slight dovish shift in Fed officials' tone. Fed minutes on Wednesday and U.S. inflation data on Thursday will give further guidance on the trend in interest rates.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, downside will likely be limited by the kijun line at 105.720 and the 105.501 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 (July to October) rise. While USD index is above these levels, expect a bullish resumption to retest the 107.34 2023 peak. A close under these levels would shift the bias on the downside.

