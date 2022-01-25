BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's double-bottom vs yen leaves Fed to thread risk needle

Jan 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY bulls have encountered encouraging signals lately -- including a pending double-bottom chart pattern -- but they probably need help from the Fed after its meeting ends on Wednesday to put a difficult January behind them.

Clear indications that the Fed will continue removing pandemic stimulus measures in a manner that benefits the economy long-term as well as the recently rattled stock market would free Treasury yields to support the dollar while diminishing safe-haven yen demand.

The double-bottom comes in at USD/JPY's January low of 113.47 struck on Jan. 14 and matched on Monday, just above twin Fibo supports at 113.44.

Rebounding stocks and Treasury yields from Monday's risk-off depths pulled prices above the daily cloud, twisting at 113.85-87. But Tuesday's 114.15 high on EBS stopped at Friday's peak and the 23.6% Fibo of January's 116.355-3.47 drop, as well as the 200-hour moving average intraday proxy for the 10-DMA 114.22.

A close above those hurdles is needed to put resistance by 115 into play.

USD/JPY, stocks and Treasury yields dipped after weak Philly Fed services data before bouncing a bit.

The S&P 500's 5-standard deviation plunge Monday attracted big bids, but it remains below the 200-DMA at 4,431, supporting the yen and damping Treasury yields.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

