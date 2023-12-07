News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's dive vs yen eyes 142.50 if NFP brings a sub-144.58 close

Dec 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's 2% plunge on Thursday due to BoJ rate hike discussion and break below key supports breached key support at 144.58, a close below which, particularly after Friday's payrolls report, would put in play a cluster of supports by 142.50 next.

Thursday's breakdown was already brewing after November's 151.92 peak marked an extremely bearish double-top by 2022's 32-year high at 151.94 on EBS and as cooling U.S. data have led markets to price in five 25bp Fed rate cuts next year.

Unwinding of Fed-BoJ policy divergence that drove 2022 and 2023 rallies may be hastened by less accommodative BoJ policy, but today's JGB yield rises of 5-10bp from 2- to 10-year tenors doesn't need to be repeated to keep Treasury-JGB yields spreads falling if U.S. jobs data and CPI support the prospect of sizeable rate cuts next year.

Prices are a bit oversold after the tumble and could be drawn toward 145 and 146 options expiries, but a sub-144.58 close would usher in a fall to the 200-day moving average, 38.2% of 2023's uptrend and a Fibo-projected support by 142.50.

If the Dec. 19 BoJ meeting supports Governor Kazuo Ueda's rate hiking considerations, what's left of hefty yen-funded carry trades could see USD/JPY's 2023 uptrend halved at 139.57 assuming U.S. data continue to cool.

