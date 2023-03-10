BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's direction vs yen up 'in the air' as NFPs loom

US Markets

Mar 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's direction is very much in the balance after see-sawing once the Bank of Japan kept policy unchanged in Governor Kuroda's last policy meeting before he steps down.

The yen slid in a knee-jerk plunge after the BOJ decision, but later recouped some of those losses in London.

The reaction to U.S. jobs data due later on Friday is key for USD/JPY's overall direction. If U.S. jobs data is above expectations that could help USD/JPY higher. Conversely, a reading below market expectations would probably see USD/JPY slump. Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to increase by 205,000 in February.

USD/JPY's recent "bull trap" above the 200-DMA, now at 137.51, is usually a bearish sign. A bull trap is set when a market breaks above a level but then reverses. A daily close above the 200-DMA is needed to allay fears of a bigger USD/JPY setback.

USD/JPY's 30 and 60-day log correlations with EUR/JPY are above +0.6, meaning the cross will continue to follow USD/JPY's direction.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

