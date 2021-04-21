BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's decline halted by two major support levels

April 21 (Reuters) - While the recent reduction in the speculative dollar shorts provides room for bears to reassert themselves, the U.S. currency needs to drop below two key technical levels for its bearish outlook to worsen.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, found support ahead of the 90.823 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retrace of the 89.206 to 93.439 2021 rise. Tuesday's low was right at the daily cloud base at 90.856. Break and close under these two levels will weaken the market further.

Dollar got some respite from a pullback in world stocks from record highs as flare-ups in coronavirus infections from India to Canada soured the outlook for a quick global recovery .

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending April 13, the value of the net short USD position slipped further to $6.09 billion -- the smallest short position since June 2018 -- from $6.10 billion the previous week.

