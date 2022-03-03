BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's dance with the yen now led by oil, Russia angst

March 3 (Reuters) - USD/JPY and oil prices have become even more positively correlated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, highlighting Japan's high dependence on foreign energy supplies versus only modest U.S. net energy imports.

The Ukraine crisis sent Brent and WTI prices in yen to their highest 2008 Thursday before pulling back sharply.

Hopes that talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials might make progress , a potential nuclear deal with Iran and exemptions from sanctions on Russian oil and gas left Brent and WTI down almost 2.5% on the day, enough to send USD/JPY down from its 115.81 EBS high to 115.40 last.

The drag from oil, stocks and longer-term Treasury-JGB yield spreads was enough keep USD/JPY offered ahead of resistance at 115.88.

But the Fed's determination to this month get on with a seemingly tardy tightening cycle toward a more neutral stance is likely to keep USD/JPY supported until that tightening or other factors markedly slow growth, inflation and the need for more Fed hikes and QT.

The Fed-led USD/JPY uptrend since summer remains technically intact unless there's a close below the 100-day moving average and the daily cloud base, last at 114.46/445.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

