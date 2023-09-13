News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's CPI rise vs yen misfires, 147 props key pre-Wednesday data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 13, 2023 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - USD/JPY held firmer on Wednesday even after its rally following above-forecast U.S. CPI data fizzled, and there's good support by 147 that should hold ahead of Thursday's U.S. PPI, retail sales and jobless claims reports.

Prices were taken for a ride by Treasury yields initially spiking up toward 2023's highs, and highest since before the GFC, which brought in buyers after those highs held, sending yields and the dollar lower.

But it is hard to see Treasury yields retreating much unless Wednesday's data are soft enough to further reduce the probability of one more Fed hike by year-end.

There is virtually no expectation the Fed will hike next week.

USD/JPY support is clustered by today's low and Monday's New York high at 147.02/6.99 on EBS, as the 100- and 200-hour moving averages converge on those levels.

If Wednesday's data and potential ECB rate hike provide fresh traction and prices clear resistance by 148, there's scope for hitting a 161.8% Fibo at 148.74 near the Oct. 31 swing high at 148.84 next.

The BoJ ending its NIRP policy soon looks unlikely as the government prepares to expand its already world's largest debt-to-GDP ratio, much of which ends up on the BoJ's balance sheet.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3LnMGTL

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/44M0Pkh

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.