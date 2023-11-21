News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's close below 200DMA is not a clear negative

November 21, 2023

Nov 21 (Reuters) - On Monday, the dollar index posted a daily close below its 200DMA for the first time since December 2022. This also comes at a time where seasonals turn bearish on the greenback heading into year-end and thus raises the risk of a deeper retracement towards at 102.90-103 where the late August lows reside.

While a close below the 200DMA is typically viewed as a bearish setup, prior instances suggest that it is not a clear negative. In the very short term such as a week, the dollar has had a tendency to drift lower, albeit by a rather modest 0.2%. However, over the course of a month, the dollar on average was flat.

Looking back at the performance following the last close below the 200DMA in December 2022, the dollar index fell as much as 1% over the month. From current levels this would suggest a move down to the 61.8% fibonacci retracement of the July-September (99.54-107.34) rise.

That said, while the path of least resistance is on the downside, there are risks for shorts. Most notably the fact that the daily RSI is at its most oversold since the July bottom. Elsewhere, the upcoming flash PMI data will be closely watched.

