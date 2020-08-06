BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's claims bounce vs yen yields to payrolls, relief vigils

Aug 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY took a round trip to nowhere in U.S. trade, after a bounce on lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims fizzled as traders began squaring positions before the monthly non-farm payrolls report and crucial talks on coronavirus relief.

The looming events, including an apparent end-week deadline for the government to agree the fiscal relief bill , clouded the outlook for risk-sensitive USD/JPY.

USD/JPY was pulled to its 105.305 EBS low with the aid of $2.75bln in 105 expiries today, now no longer a drag.

While jobless claims reversed their recent worrisome upturn, the level of job losses remains nearly twice as high as the prior peak from the global financial crisis. And the pandemic, the root of this economic disaster, has yet to be beaten in the U.S. and elsewhere.

USD/JPY's slide since the 104.195-6.47 rebound from key props by 104 has probed the 50% Fibo at 105.33, a close below which would target the 61.8% Fibo at 105.06. A close above the kijun by 106 would weaken the bearish bias. A close below 105 would target 104 props again.

