BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's bullish pandemic reversal is overbought, but has more to go

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The dollar index rally Friday nearly reached Wednesday's 16-month peak on the prospect of further bullish divergence between Fed and ECB policies [nL1N2SA0UH], but November's gains have been so swift that overbought pressures are slowing the broader bullish reversal that has another 1.5% to run before the next major hurdles.

But any dollar consolidation or correction should be temporary given that the inverted head-and-shoulders reversal of the pandemic plunge broke out last week above the 38.2% Fibo of the pandemic drop, the weekly cloud top and the September 2020 swing high, setting the stage to retrace 61.8% of the 2020-21 slide at 97.725.

Record high new COVID-19 cases and lockdown risk in parts of Europe lifted the haven dollar versus the euro today, reinforced by ECB President Christine Lagarde's determination to keep policy easy . That got the index up to 96.245 by Wednesday's 96.266 pandemic recovery peak.

A dollar breakout was delayed by USD/JPY, the second-biggest index component, falling because the yen is the top haven currency due relatively stable JGB yields amid BOJ yield curve control .

The index's overbought daily and weekly RSIs and today's fairly steady Treasury-Bund yield spreads are short-term drags on the uptrend.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oLUzWY

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Z4VQzB

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

