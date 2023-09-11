BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's BoJ-driven drop vs yen limited before upcoming US data

Sept 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's drop in response to BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's yen-bullish talk of the possibility of ending its negative rate policy is likely to be limited unless U.S. inflation and retail sales data midweek are softer than forecast and send Treasury yields lower.

Ueda's comments revived speculation the BoJ could continue taking small steps away from extremely easy monetary policies in response to inflation that is aggravated by yen weakness. They are also seen as helping to limit the use of direct yen-supporting FX intervention.

Nonetheless, USD/JPY longs' will to endure this week's U.S. CPI, PPI and retail sales event risks with the BoJ and MoF working in tandem to support the yen is being tested.

Prices were technically top-heavy coming into this week and are threatening to close below the 21-day moving average at 146.27 for the first time since July 27. More important support is from the 30-DMA and daily kijun is at 145.40/4.70, the latter by September's 144.44 low on EBS.

If the U.S. data bolster the probability of one more Fed rate hike in November and lift Treasury yields, September's 148.87 high would be eyed, but so would the risk of MoF intervention threats ahead of 150.

If U.S. data disappoint, the 30-DMA and kijun become pivotal.

