BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's biggest drop since December is not a good sign

May 10 (Reuters) - FX traders dumped the U.S. dollar on Friday at alarming speed and that could have huge consequences for its direction this week. Speculators have been increasingly bearish on the outlook of the greenback in recent weeks.

On Friday the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, registered its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 1. It sank to a more than two-month low on Monday after Friday's disappointing U.S. employment report tempered expectations for higher interest rates, with focus now shifting to inflation data this week.

If the USD index closes under the 90.205 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of its 89.206 to 93.439 2021 rise, that will add to the negative outlook and increase the odds of a deeper drop to test the February 89.677 low. Fourteen-day momentum has been negative for four weeks, highlighting the bearish market structure.

