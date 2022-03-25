BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's best month vs yen since 2016, but Q1 gain less than Q1/2021, rates favor more

March 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's stunning 5.8% March surge on the Fed-led rise in Treasury-JGB yield spreads to nearly 3-year highs is the biggest monthly advance since 2016, but still not as big as the 7.2% pandemic relief rally in Q1/2021, with room for more once Fibo resistance at 122.54 is cleared.

Friday's 122.44 high on EBS got close enough to the 161.8% Fibo off the November-January base at 122.44, with daily RSIs their most overbought since 2001, to spark a quick dip to 121.18 that found buyers ahead of Thursday's 120.955 low.

The pullback was aided by questions about why the BOJ hadn't reaffirmed its plan to buy 10-year JGBs as those yields hit the bank's 25bp yield curve control cap.

But USD/JPY rebounded rapidly as Treasury yields have soared to new highs. Some in the market suspect the nearly 2% of additional Fed rate hikes priced in by year-end might be underestimating what is needed to subdue rampant inflation .

And with no BOJ rate hikes in sight and the MoF not yet expressing alarm about the yen's fall (which benefits Japanese exporters, albeit at the expense of importers and consumers), USD/JPY could reach 125 or 2015's 125.86 peak before seeing a major correction.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/36HNKjM

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3upFSvC

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LgxAgo

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.