BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's 4-month uptrend gets data lift, eyes key hurdles

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar index rebounded away from its uptrend line from June after above-forecast September personal consumption and soaring employment costs boosted Treasury yields, but it must clear the 21-day moving average at 93.93 that capped the last four days' highs to target October's 94.563 peak.

Though there may be some concern about the personal savings rate falling to its lowest since 2019 after an unexpected 1% drop in income , the massive shortage of workers and the end of supplemental jobless benefits could induce higher jobs growth and income to help sustain spending and keep inflation high enough to force Fed rate hikes next year.

Core PCE was 0.1% below forecast on monthly and yearly readings, but the unchanged 3.6% y/y rate remains well above the Fed's flexible 2% target.

Key for the dollar index uptrend is EUR/USD resuming its downtrend on the assumption the ECB will only raise rates as a last resort, regardless of euro zone inflation more than double its 2% target and Q3 GDP growth beating expectations . And USD/JPY resuming its run to multi-year high with zero resistance from the BOJ.

