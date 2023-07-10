BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's 2023 uptrend vs yen is done

July 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's 2023 uptrend is reversing, and though it might find support near 141, rebounds should be limited unless U.S. CPI and PPI are both above forecast and somehow don't trigger a risk-off response.

USD/JPY selling is driven by the impression that the Fed only has one or two more hikes left while the BoJ could eventually lift the cap on 10-year JGB yields.

Traders have also established the biggest net spec USD/JPY long since January 2018, leaving them more likely to exit on rallies than buy on dips.

Friday's post-payrolls low at 142.07 on EBS gave way Monday, with the 30-day moving average and 50% Fibo of June's rise at 141.77/75 also breached.

Last week's massive bearish engulfing candlestick was followed by this week's trading below the uptrend line from May, now at 143.37. Next supports are June 22's 141.22 weekly on-close pivot point low, the 161.8% Fibo off the June 30 to July 6 drop at 141.12 and the 61.8% Fibo of June's advance at 140.975 by May's 140.93 high.

Fed speakers on Monday and CPI Wednesday are top watches. Big 142/143 option expiries may attract prices, but a sub-141.22 weekly close would target the uptrend line from March, last at 138.79.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

