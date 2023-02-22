BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's 2023 rise vs yen loses oversold lift after big Fed-BoJ repricing

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The easy part of this year's USD/JPY rebound is over. An oversold reaction appears exhausted, and the bullish 70bp surge in 2-year UST-JGB yield spreads since January's low looks to have topped Tuesday by 2022's 4.76% high. This, ahead of key event risks in the form of Wednesday’s Fed minutes and Friday’s key Japanese and U.S. data.

USD/JPY's uptrend from January's low remains intact unless prices close below this week's low and Fibo support at 133.95-92. The primary upside objective for 2023's rebound is 38.2% of the October-January drop at 136.66 near the 100- and 200-DMAs and daily cloud top.

Most of USD/JPY's recovery from January's 127.215 low on EBS to Tuesday's 135.23 high was driven by an oversold reaction as the market priced a new Fed rate hike peak, while pricing out new BoJ leadership which had quickly lifted its cap on JGB yields.

That repricing has left daily RSIs rolling over from overbought readings and weeklies plateauing at neutral levels with prices just below the upper 10-week Bolli at 135.39.

This afternoon's Fed meeting minutes, though from before some of February's stellar economic news, may reveal more discussion about when to end rate hikes .

Friday's Japanese CPI, BoJ hearings and U.S. PCE should determine if USD/JPY's uptrend is done, as the BoJ struggles to cap JGB yields .

