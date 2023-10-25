BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's 2023 rise vs yen is being squeezed into its final phase

Oct 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's 18% gain this year appears to be nearing its conclusion, as pullbacks within the uptrend have become negligible and October's highs clustered around the pivotal 150 level are under constant threat, though a breakout could end badly.

Support from the trendline across September and October lows is at 149.38, leaving little scope for those looking to buy dips in hopes of sustaining a move above 150.

Risk that Japan's MoF will support the yen to avert a run toward October 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 remains a concern.

MoF intervention from 2022's high, along with a bearish shift in the macros, sent USD/JPY down 16% from 2022's peak to January's nadir.

Long carry traders persist, with 2- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads at 5.0% and 4.04%. But if the MoF were to resume selling after a breakout, a year's worth of carry could evaporate on a retreat to the rising daily cloud base, last at 142.80, as they did during the June-July slide.

The Fed is seen done hiking while the BoJ contemplates letting JGB yields rise further next week.

The dollar is broadly, though modestly, higher on Wednesday amid risk-off flows, but rising long-term Treasury yields are also seen a symptom of increasing fiscal risk.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

