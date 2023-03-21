US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's 2023 rebound at risk of a deeper retracement after Fed meeting

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

March 21, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index's Fed hike-led pricing recovery from February's 100.80 low to March's 105.88 high has already been more than halved by banking sector angst, and it could test February's lows if the U.S. central bank on Wednesday fails to prevent Treasury yields from retreating.

The index broke below the 55-day moving average that had caught March's earlier setbacks and may close on Tuesday below the 50% Fibo of the February-March rise at 103.34 to signal a broader retracement.

This week's range is mostly below the weekly cloud base for the first time since July 2021. Last year's and this year's highs created bearish divergences on weekly and daily RSIs, respectively.

The Fed faces the daunting task of providing cheap liquidity to the banking sector after the recent bank failures, while also convincing markets that inflation will fall back toward the 2% target without much if any further rate hikes.

That might not be that difficult to do as investors see tightening credit conditions hastening an economic slowdown and recession.

Absent a sharp geopolitical shock, the dollar should retreat on the prospect of the Fed shifting toward loosening.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

