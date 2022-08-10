BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar's 2022 uptrend is at major reversal risk after softer CPI

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Wednesday after below-forecast U.S. inflation data that sent Treasury yields and Fed hike expectations sharply lower, breaking key supports that could trigger substantial retracements of this year's rally.

The scope of the initial drops in Treasury yield spreads over bund and JGB yields was insufficient to expect prices to fall below the 38.2% Fibo of 2022's range at 103.69, near post-June Fed rate hike lows and the 100-DMA.

Further data pointing to U.S. inflation having peaked and retreating is needed to signal May's 101.29 lows are reachable.

The index fell more than 1% after CPI went flat in July and reduced pressure on the Fed to continue raising rates aggressively, allowing 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads to tumble 22bp since Tuesday, driving EUR/USD, the index's majority component, sharply higher.

The index fell to a low of 104.91, breaking below the uptrend line since March and the 50-day moving average at 105.77/52, which had provided support.

A close below there would heighten risk of retracing more of this year's gains, as well as portions of the 2020-22 pandemic recovery.

