BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar would likely plummet if the Fed fails to hike

March 21 - If the Federal Reserve's shocks the market with a pause in rate hikes this week, the expectations are that the already technically fragile U.S. dollar will undergo an even bigger slide.

The dollar steadied in a holiday-thinned Asia session on Tuesday, though it struggled to lift far from five-week lows as traders reckoned banking stress would keep the Federal Reserve from hiking rates much further, or at all, later in the week.

According to FEDWATCH, markets are pricing in a near 80% chance that the Fed will hike 25 basis points when it announces its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. So if it stands pat, that will likely lead to immediate dollar sales.

On Monday the USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, closed within the daily cloud that currently spans the 102.383-103.310 region. As 14-day momentum is negative, there is scope for a deeper USD index drop through the daily cloud base.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

