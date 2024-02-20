BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar wobbly vs yen, as Fed, BoJ policy U-turn timing gets weighed

Feb 20 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is off amid a broader dollar slide due to falling Treasury yields after recent contradictory U.S. data pushed back 2024 Fed rate cut pricing to closer to the Fed's 75bps in December dot plots, with spec long positions nearing 2023's most crowded since 2017.

The pullbacks in USD/JPY and Treasury yields so far look corrective, but there's been a surge in 1-month risk-reversal premiums for yen calls versus puts to the most USD/JPY bearish since Feb. 2. However, there's been only a modest bounce in subdued 1-month vols. And 1- and 2-week vols have fallen to their lowest since October.

Subdued Philly Fed non-manufacturing and the somewhat risk-on China 25bp 5-year loan prime rate cut today are also drags on the haven dollar.

The bigger potential restraint on USD/JPY's run at 2023/22's 32-year peaks at 151.92/94 is that the vast majority of the market's overpricing of likely Fed rate cuts this year has been erased, limiting how much further Treasury-JGB yields spreads might extend, unless U.S. data for February and beyond forces further Fed cut delays.

That as the 2-year JGB yields creeps up toward 2023's peak to onboard two or three 10bp BoJ rate hikes. All that has left the 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spread 61bps below October's 5.15% high that promoted 2023's retest of 2022's 151.94 peak.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

