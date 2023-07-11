BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar wins reprieve vs yen as yields bounce and CPI looms

July 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY halted its four-day slide from 144.65 to 140.17 as 2-year Treasury yields bounced and options favored consolidation before Wednesday's U.S. CPI.

There's also more Japanese inflation data before the BoJ's July 28 meeting that yen longs hope will bring a hike in the bank's 10-year JGB yield cap.

Tuesday's 140.17 trough on EBS was the lowest since June 16 and probed below the weekly tenkan at 140.33, but ahead of Wednesday U.S. CPI risk prices are being drawn toward options expiries clustered in the 141.00-50 range over the next week.

Ten-year JGB yields backed slightly away from Monday's 46.9bp high by the BoJ's 50bp cap, along with yields elsewhere on the curve.

There has been widespread speculation that the BoJ might raise its JGB yield cap at the July 28 meeting due to wage and inflation data, an event that would validate the yen's recent rapid recovery.

If Wednesday's U.S. CPI reinforces the pricing in of just one more Fed hike, rather than the two from June's dot plots, and USD/JPY fails to close above the daily kijun at 141.92, the 55-day moving average and the cloud top, now at 139.54/8.45, will remain in play.

