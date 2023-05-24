BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar winning streak and cloud charts stoke demand

May 24 (Reuters) - Back-to-back weekly dollar gains versus its basket and positive technical and fundamental factors have stoked fresh demand, setting the currency up for another bullish close this week.

The dollar has hit a six-month high verses the yen (138.91) as market optimism over debt ceiling talks in Washington raised expectations that U.S. interest rates will stay higher for longer.

The USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, including the Japanese yen, closed above its daily Ichimoku cloud top, 103.33, on May 19 and despite a dip back below the top the following day the market is now clear above the cloud.

The weekly dollar index chart points to a run to the Ichimoku cloud base at 104.70, which ties in with a Fibonacci retracement level at 104.67, taken off the March-April 105.88-100.78 drop.

Further ahead, an August weekly Ichimoku cloud twist, 105.50-70, could exert a bullish influence as twists can appear to attract price action.

