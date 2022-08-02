BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar well off key support vs yen as Fed's Daly revives rate hike pricing

Aug 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's plunge since July's Fed meeting finally found technical and rates support Tuesday, the latter mostly due to San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly's comment that work on inflation is nowhere near almost done . That said, an unexpected plunge in U.S. job openings may limit USD/JPY gains if payrolls don't help.

Tuesday's 130.40 EBS low is by the 23.6% Fibo of the pandemic range and 100-day moving average at 130.365/44. A close above the daily cloud base at 131.48 would support the rebound, but a close above Monday's 133.56 EBS high is needed to undermine the daily downtrend.

The haven yen got a boost overnight on U.S-China geopolitical risk , but Treasury-JGB yields spreads continued to rebound from Thursday's lows, with Daly's comments adding 8bps to 2-year yield spreads.

Much of USD/JPY's recent retreat was premised on the Fed ending rate hikes around year-end and then trimming them amid an expected recession and falling inflation.

But Daly, a policy centrist, and others inside and outside the Fed, are warning that the Fed can't afford to fall short in fighting inflation.

ISM services, jobless claims and payrolls Wednesday-Friday will be key to Fed and dollar assessments.

