BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar weighs rising US yields against yen intervention fear

Sept 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY eased on Friday with traders still cautious after Japan made threatening moves toward intervention this week, but aggressive Fed hike expectations are likely to put 145 to the test.

The USD/JPY dip is shaking out some nervous dollar longs happy to take profit near highs after the 24% year-to-date rally.

But the drop from just below 145 on Sept. 7 has been shallow given the pair's rise from January lows by 113.46, while front-end U.S. yields struck trend highs as terminal Fed rate projections drift higher.

The Fed's vocal resolve to tame inflation and the BoJ's accommodative disposition -- contributing to the widening U.S. rate advantage -- means Japan may find willing dollar buyers should they decide to intervene.

For now, weak dollar longs may want to exit positions ahead of next week's Fed meeting, as hike expectations move away from a 100bp move.IRPR.

As long as USD/JPY remains above 141.30, the 50% Fib of 137.61-144.99, August-September rise, dollar bulls are likely to test trend highs on the way to the next significant level at 150.

