BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar vulnerable due to a bearish engulfing pattern

May 20 (Reuters) - There are signs the reversal lower in the U.S. dollar could be set to gather pace in the days and weeks ahead.

The dollar is headed for its worst week since early February versus major peers on Friday, as some of the heat faded from the currency's breakneck 10% surge.

A bearish engulfing pattern is potentially forming on the weekly USD index chart: where a smaller, white-bodied candle last week is contained within this week's larger black candle. If the bearish engulfing pattern is confirmed at Friday's close, the index could be set to tumble to the 101.28 Fibo level, a 23.6% retracement of the 89.206 to 105.01 (2021 to 2022) rise.

The euro and yen, by far the biggest component of the USD index, look set to make further gains against the dollar. EUR/USD's fourteen-day momentum turned positive, reinforcing the shift in bias to the upside. USD/JPY could plummet in coming sessions due to a number of factors.

