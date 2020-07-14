US Markets
USD

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar vulnerable but FX traders must be vigilant

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

The U.S. dollar is looking vulnerable, but FX traders should avoid being caught out by a reversal higher by carefully watching the biggest components of the USD index: the euro, yen and pound. Dollar is on a knife's edge as the recent growth in dollar short positions could slow its decline in the near-term.

July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is looking vulnerable, but FX traders should avoid being caught out by a reversal higher by carefully watching the biggest components of the USD index: the euro, yen and pound. Dollar is on a knife's edge as the recent growth in dollar short positions could slow its decline in the near-term

Euro's recent rise faces threats from the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and the European Union summit on Friday and Saturday . In times of uncertainty, with risk aversion on the rise, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen. Meanwhile, the pound has been hurt by disappointing UK GDP data .

The dollar's outlook remains negative after it failed to hold Tuesday's gains, which were fueled by diplomatic tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases . The death cross , the recent 50-day moving average cross below the 200-day average, continues to weigh heavily on the market. Fourteen-day momentum remains negative, reinforcing the weak technical picture.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/30nbP8T

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular