BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar vulnerable but FX traders must be vigilant

July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is looking vulnerable, but FX traders should avoid being caught out by a reversal higher by carefully watching the biggest components of the USD index: the euro, yen and pound. Dollar is on a knife's edge as the recent growth in dollar short positions could slow its decline in the near-term

Euro's recent rise faces threats from the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and the European Union summit on Friday and Saturday . In times of uncertainty, with risk aversion on the rise, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen. Meanwhile, the pound has been hurt by disappointing UK GDP data .

The dollar's outlook remains negative after it failed to hold Tuesday's gains, which were fueled by diplomatic tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases . The death cross , the recent 50-day moving average cross below the 200-day average, continues to weigh heavily on the market. Fourteen-day momentum remains negative, reinforcing the weak technical picture.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

