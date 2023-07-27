BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar vulnerable as market believes Fed hikes are over

July 27 (Reuters) - It's proving to be tough for the U.S. dollar in a week that the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan take centre stage. The technical outlook is negative.

The dollar fell on Thursday after the Fed delivered what some expected to be its last rate hike, money markets are pricing in an 80% chance the U.S. central bank remains on hold at its September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Indeed the tool implies successive rate cuts in 2024.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, on Tuesday broke but failed to close above the 101.517 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 104.700 to 99.549 (May to July) drop. That is a classic bull trap, set when a market breaks above a technical level but subsequently reverses and is usually very bearish.

The USD index could suffer a bigger setback back below the 100.000 level in coming sessions, especially as fourteen-day momentum remains negative.

