BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar vs yen stuck below 150 on MoF angst

Oct 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell 0.1% and traded in tight range by 149 following Tuesday's suspicious 150.165-147.30 plunge, with further yen buying feared and rising Treasury yield support on hold after mixedU.S. data and event risk in the form of the employment report on Friday.

Tuesday's dive to 147.30 was reversed exactly at the pivotal daily kijun, keeping the uptrend from July's 137.245 low on EBS intact. Though lower Wednesday, as are 2- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads at 5.0% and 3.93%.

Uptrend enthusiasts face the risk that prices could be stuck below 150 as the market attempts to understand the reason for Tuesday's sharp swings following weeks of thinly veiled intervention threats from Japanese officials.

Intervention uncertainty as well as the expectation of more yen buying, was reinforced by top FX diplomat Masato Kanda on Wednesday providing an expansive definition of what excess FX volatility might mean.

The MoF has said it targets volatility rather than specific levels when it intervenes, though Kanda's comments indicated a more nuanced view of what defines volatility than markets might have previously presumed.

Stepped up BoJ JGB purchases on Wednesday failed to keep 10-year yields from surging above 80bp, to the highest since 2013, and toward the BoJ's 100bp hard yield cap, while the Nikkei 225 dove 2.3% triggering ETF buying by the BoJ.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

