BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar usually makes gains against yen in September

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar looks set to rise further against the Japanese yen due to a combination of seasonal, fundamental and technical factors.

A study of USD/JPY's seasonal performance for each September since 2000 shows it has posted a positive return in 13 of the last 22 years, highlighting a seemingly in-built structural upside bias. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but when combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

A solid U.S. manufacturing survey on Thursday was enough to push the greenback above 140 against the yen for the first time since 1998. . The data showed a resiliently strong economy, giving the Federal Reserve more room to aggressively raise interest rates to curb inflation.

USD/JPY's 14-week momentum reading remains positive, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure. The scope is for much bigger gains in the weeks ahead towards the Aug. 1998 147.64 EBS peak, especially if spot registers a weekly close above 140.00. Related comment

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Re9rdu

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3CNkxSx

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.