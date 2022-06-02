BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar usually has a tough time in June

June 2 (Reuters) - FX traders should beware that the dollar usually closes in negative territory in June, though major technical support could limit the greenback's downside this time.

A study of the USD index's performance for each June since 2000 shows it has fallen in 14 of the last 22 years, highlighting a seemingly inbuilt structural weakness. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but it's a useful tool combined with other factors.

A bearish engulfing pattern recently formed on the weekly USD index chart: where a smaller, white-bodied candle was contained within the following week's larger black candle. However, the subsequent drop has been limited by the 101.28 Fibo level, a 23.6% retracement of the 89.206 to 105.01 (2021 to 2022) rise.

The dollar is set to clear its recent weak period unscathed and remain dominant because the number of reasons supporting it, including its safe-haven status, still strongly outweigh any reason to sell, according to a Reuters poll. Related

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

