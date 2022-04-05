BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend's 21-day detour about to end as ISM lifts Fed hike view

April 5 (Reuters) - The dollar pandemic recovery is likely to resume following 21 days of choppy range trading, as inflationary ISM data lifts already high Fed rate hike expectations and Treasury yields further above Bund, JGB and gilt yields.

ECB rate hike expectations have also risen recently, but only to marginally positive by year-end versus 210 bps of additional Fed hikes this year, none from the BOJ and about 140 bps more from the BoE.

The U.S. is also more insulated from the economic and financial fallout from the Russian war against Ukraine and EU sanctions and plans to phase out its use of Russian energy .

Technically, the three-week consolidation allowed overbought pressures to correct and reinforced the broader bullish view by the range lows holding above a troika of Fibo supports and the 10-week moving average.

A close above the 99.415 trend high would open the way to the 76.4% Fibo of the entire 2020-21 pandemic range at 99.737 and the 161.8% Fibo objective derived from last year's 89.206-93.439 base, at 100.288.

The only potential initial hitch might be that the upper 10-day and 21-day Bolli bands are right by this year's high, though both are beginning to bullishly expand versus their lower bands.

