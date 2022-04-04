BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen works off froth; data key into 2022's peak

April 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's uptrend resumed after last week's correction of March's frothy and spec-heavy 9% rise, though clearing 2022 and 2015 peaks may require strong U.S. data to persist, as short-term Treasury yields have already more than priced in all the rate hikes the Fed expected at their March meeting .

USD/JPY is angled toward testing Wednesday's 123.19 high by the 50% Fibo of last week's 125.105-121.28 correction at 123.20. The rising 10-day moving average at 122.20 is nearby support, while a close above 123.20 could target 2022's 125.105 peak.

Investors will watch Tuesday's March ISM non-manufacturing report for signs of a post-Omicron boost, adding to multi-generational lows in U.S. unemployment and highs in inflation the Fed must respond to with rapid rate hikes, 212 bps of which are priced in by year-end.

After Monday's early pullback, Treasury yields rebounded with oil prices, lifting USD/JPY, also due to Japan's dependence on foreign energy versus the U.S.'s greater self-sufficiency.

The Fed's last forecast was for fed funds to peak at 2.8% in 2023, but markets have already priced in more than 3%, so more good data may be needed to drive Treasury-JGB yield spreads -- with no BOJ resistance -- and USD/JPY beyond 2022's peak or 2015's at 125.10/86.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KccI9Y

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3NIrNCa

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.