US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen works off froth; data key into 2022's peak

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

USD/JPY's uptrend resumed after last week's correction of March's frothy and spec-heavy 9% rise, though clearing 2022 and 2015 peaks may require strong U.S. data to persist, as short-term Treasury yields have already more than priced in all the rate hikes the Fed expected at their March meeting [nS0N2UR051].

April 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's uptrend resumed after last week's correction of March's frothy and spec-heavy 9% rise, though clearing 2022 and 2015 peaks may require strong U.S. data to persist, as short-term Treasury yields have already more than priced in all the rate hikes the Fed expected at their March meeting .

USD/JPY is angled toward testing Wednesday's 123.19 high by the 50% Fibo of last week's 125.105-121.28 correction at 123.20. The rising 10-day moving average at 122.20 is nearby support, while a close above 123.20 could target 2022's 125.105 peak.

Investors will watch Tuesday's March ISM non-manufacturing report for signs of a post-Omicron boost, adding to multi-generational lows in U.S. unemployment and highs in inflation the Fed must respond to with rapid rate hikes, 212 bps of which are priced in by year-end.

After Monday's early pullback, Treasury yields rebounded with oil prices, lifting USD/JPY, also due to Japan's dependence on foreign energy versus the U.S.'s greater self-sufficiency.

The Fed's last forecast was for fed funds to peak at 2.8% in 2023, but markets have already priced in more than 3%, so more good data may be needed to drive Treasury-JGB yield spreads -- with no BOJ resistance -- and USD/JPY beyond 2022's peak or 2015's at 125.10/86.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KccI9Y

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3NIrNCa

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular