BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen unbroken by yields-led dip, but risks rising

Nov 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's slide from Tuesday's 2023's highs at 151.74, just shy 0f 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94, has so far held important supports, but if Friday's U.S. jobs and ISM services send Treasury yields even lower, this week's highs will look tough to beat and its 148.81 lows crucial.

Thursday's dip below 150 after rising jobless claims and tumbling unit labor costs sent Treasury yields and spreads over JGB yields sharply lower was bought ahead of the key daily kijun support at 149.52.

A close below the kijun following Friday's U.S. employment report and ISM non-manufacturing data would make this week's 148.81 lows and weekly tenkan at 148.82 even more critical in keeping a broader correction at bay.

Traders and Japanese importers have been dip buyers, the former not yet put off by 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads falling from October's 5.15% high to 4.81% on Thursday, and 10-year yield spreads diving from 4.14% to 3.735%, their lowest since September. That partly on doubts about how fast the BoJ will abandon yield curve control and negative rates.

Nonetheless, USD/JPY spec longs face the risk that last year's highs, or something close, will hold, possibly with help from Japan's MoF, and that carry trade support will fall with U.S. inflation and Fed rates over the next year.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

